Broadway actor will have to have his leg amputated after complications from coronavirus

The wife of Tony Award-nominated actor Nick Cordero, who specialized in playing tough guys on Broadway, says her husband will have to have his right leg amputated after suffering complications from the coronavirus.

Amanda Koots on Instagram said Saturday said Cordero had been treated with blood thinners to help with clotting in his leg, but his doctors had to stop the treatment because it was causing internal bleeding.

Cordero entered the intensive case unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on March 31 and has been on a ventilator and unconscious.

He's had roles on Broadway in "Bullets Over Broadway," "Waitress" and "A Bronx Tale."



