Britney Spears announces she's pregnant after being forced to wear IUD during conservatorship

Britney Spears announced that she is pregnant on Monday after she claims she was barred from having more children during the conservatorship that controlled her life for nearly 14 years.

"I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back … I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’ My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly.’ So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby," the pop singer wrote in a post on Instagram.

Prior to the end of her court-ordered conservatorship, Spears said at a hearing that she wasn't allowed to have an intrauterine device (IUD) for birth control removed.

"I want to be able to get married and have a baby," Spears said at the June 2021 hearing. "I was told right now in the conservatorship I am not able to get married or have a baby."

RELATED:

She told the court that she wanted to remove the birth control device "so I could start trying to have another baby, but this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children, any more children."

Spears' conservatorship ended on Nov. 12, 2021, after nearly 14 years.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Back in September, Spears announced her engagement to Sam Asghari on social media, posting a video of herself on Instagram showing off her new engagement ring. At the time of the engagement, Spears had been dating Asghari for four years.

Spears has two other children, Sean Preston and Jayden James, with her ex Kevin Federline. The pair was married in 2004 before getting a divorce in 2007.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.