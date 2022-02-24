Britney Spears leaving LA home post-conservatorship, in ‘process of buying’ new digs: ‘Time for change!‘

Britney Spears is ready for a change.

It has been three months since the princess of pop has been freed from the confines of a 13-year conservatorship and now, Spears wants to rid herself of any remembrance of the era, which includes the famous Thousand Oaks home many fans have come to know, thanks to countless social media posts Spears has shared from within its walls.

"So this is the view from my room. … It’s pretty spectacular," Spears wrote in a Tuesday Instagram post that saw a marvelous pink and blue sunset cascade over has luscious backyard. "I’ve lived in this house for seven years and I’m in the process of buying a new home. … It’s time for change!"

"I’ve been pretty modest about the home I live in now," she continued. "I know you guys have seen me dance in my living room. … But honestly I have three living rooms. Maybe one day I’ll give you guys a tour, but until then here’s the pink sky!"

Spears purchased the five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home for $7.4 million in October 2015 , two years into her successful Las Vegas residency.

The palatial abode spans some 20 acres, and while she has yet to list the property on the market, Zillow estimates it to have appreciated a healthy sum in that time by nearly $3 million for a valuation worth around $10 million.

The Italianate villa also features a separate pool house with a full kitchen. The grounds hold manicured parks, a tennis court, an infinity pool, a spa and an orchard. It also has a golf course with sand traps.

Things appear to be looking up for the "Oops! … I Did It Again" songstress. In the last year, Spears has gotten engaged to her longtime love, Sam Asghari, scored a conservatorship victory and inked on the dotted line to pen a tell-all book in a landmark deal worth $15 million.

She has also vowed in a since-deleted Instagram post to sue her ex-business manager and Tri Star Sports and Entertainment Group founder Lou Taylor and her associate Robin Greenhill, alleging they "were trying to kill me" by colluding with Spears’ estranged father and former estate conservator, Jamie Spears, who allegedly "worshipped" Taylor and Greenhill and "would have done anything they asked of him," according to Spears.