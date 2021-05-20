Brief tornado surprises residents Thursday at Crosby apartment complex

According to the National Weather Service, a brief tornado touched down in Crosby Thursday morning.

The quick, estimated EF-0, tornado caused minor damage to an apartment complex off Krenek Road around 11 a.m.

"It just started raining," said Summer Saintwolf. "Next thing you know, it got super loud, then you couldn’t see anything. It was scary. Normally, we have the kids out here if they’re not in school. There was no warning. No one was prepared for it."

People that live at the apartment complex say the weather wasn’t bad at all prior to the tornado.

"[There was] no weather alert," said Shemerial Sewel. "The weather didn’t really change. It happened that fast."

The tornado was strong enough to rip bricks off the side of an apartment. Tree limbs are also down. However, no one was seriously injured.

"To actually feel it, and hear myself, I was out of there," said Sewel.