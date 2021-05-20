Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Brazoria County, Brazoria County, Calhoun County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Harris County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:50 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 8:51 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 3:07 AM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 8:02 AM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
from THU 10:02 PM CDT until SAT 11:00 AM CDT, Liberty County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:45 AM CDT, Matagorda County, Wharton County
Flash Flood Watch
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Cherokee County
Beach Hazard Statement
until SAT 8:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island

Brief tornado surprises residents Thursday at Crosby apartment complex

FOX 26 Houston

Tornado briefly touches down in Crosby

FOX 26 Reporter Matthew Seedorff has more after a tornado briefly touched down in Crosby on Thursday.

CROSBY - According to the National Weather Service, a brief tornado touched down in Crosby Thursday morning.

The quick, estimated EF-0, tornado caused minor damage to an apartment complex off Krenek Road around 11 a.m.

"It just started raining," said Summer Saintwolf. "Next thing you know, it got super loud, then you couldn’t see anything. It was scary. Normally, we have the kids out here if they’re not in school. There was no warning. No one was prepared for it."

People that live at the apartment complex say the weather wasn’t bad at all prior to the tornado.

"[There was] no weather alert," said Shemerial Sewel. "The weather didn’t really change. It happened that fast."

The tornado was strong enough to rip bricks off the side of an apartment. Tree limbs are also down. However, no one was seriously injured.

"To actually feel it, and hear myself, I was out of there," said Sewel.