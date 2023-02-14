Disney bride sees in color for first time at Walt Disney World wedding in Florida

A bride saw in color for the first time during her Disney Fairy Tale wedding in Florida, thanks to the help of specialty glasses.

Kristin Robinson of Harleysville, Pennsylvania, has been color-blind her entire life. So it wasn't surprising for her to jump at the chance of seeing in color during her special day – at the most magical place on Earth.

Since Robinson was a little girl, she always wanted to see in color.

"Getting married at Walt Disney World is so exciting. I started planning the wedding. It was all I could think about," she said.

Robinson was thrilled to see her groom, Nick, lit up in color for the first time.

"This is surreal," Robinson said, according to a Disney news release. "I’ve always dreamed of this. I finally get to see the colors."

Robinson's color blindness prevents her from distinguishing red and green pigments, like pink and purple.

"Color blindness for me is more so just seeing, like all similar colors look the same. So red and greens look the same. Blues and purples look the same, and the world overall just looks more mute than what someone with normal vision sees."

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Photo via Walt Disney World Resort)

Disney, however, made sure her wedding day was filled with color.

The wedding pavilion was decorated in pink flower arrangements and had the perfect view of the Cinderella Castle.

It was a special moment for not only the bride, but also for her family. Her father and two brothers – also color blind – joined her in wearing the glasses.

An earnest reveal as they saw the bride in color and also the world for the first time in color, too.

"Whoa guys, the pink flowers are really cool. I've never seen pink like that," Robinson said.

She even saw her groom's green eye color for the first time.

Their day ended with a private reception and a beautiful fireworks display.