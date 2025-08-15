Shooting in west Houston leaves one man injured, struck in the head
HOUSTON - Houston police investigate a shooting after one man was injured while to groups were shooting at each other, officials say.
Briar Forest shooting
What we know:
Lieutenant ALi reports the incident was reported in the 12600 block of Briar Forest Drive around 9"30 p.m.
Officers were called to the scene and found an adult male with a gunshot wound in the head.
According to investigators, there was an exchange of gunfire between two groups. Police say people gean running from the scene.
Lt. ALi says the man was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,
What we don't know:
It is unknown if the male was involved in the shooting or was a bystander.
The Source: Houston Police Department Lieutenant Ali gave details on the scene.