Bauman shooting: Authorities investigating after man was found dead in a ditch

Houston crime: Authorities investigating after man was found dead in a ditch

According to authorities, the discovery was made in the 8200 block of Bauman.

Officials said the man was found with gunshot wounds.

Photo of the scene (Source: Houston Police Department)

What we don't know:

The identity of the man has not yet been released.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.