Bauman shooting: Authorities investigating after man was found dead in a ditch

Published  August 14, 2025 9:01pm CDT
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in a ditch on Thursday evening. 

According to authorities, the discovery was made in the 8200 block of Bauman. 

Officials said the man was found with gunshot wounds. 

Photo of the scene (Source: Houston Police Department)

What we don't know:

The identity of the man has not yet been released. 

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest. 

