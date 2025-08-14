Bauman shooting: Authorities investigating after man was found dead in a ditch
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in a ditch on Thursday evening.
Houston crime: Authorities investigating after man was found dead in a ditch
According to authorities, the discovery was made in the 8200 block of Bauman.
Officials said the man was found with gunshot wounds.
Photo of the scene (Source: Houston Police Department)
What we don't know:
The identity of the man has not yet been released.
This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.
The Source: Information from the Houston Police Department