2024 Brenham DPS crash: Driver sentenced to life in prison, pleaded guilty to capital murder

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The Brief Clenard Parker, 45, pleaded guilty to capital murder for intentionally crashing a stolen 18-wheeler into the Brenham DPS office in April 2024. The attack killed two people and seriously injured three others after Parker was denied the renewal of his commercial driver's license. Under the plea deal, Parker was sentenced to life in prison without parole and waived all rights to appeal.



The man accused of intentionally driving an 18-wheeler into a Texas Department of Public Safety office in Brenham has been sentenced after agreeing to a plea deal.

Clenard Parker, 45, pleaded guilty Thursday to capital murder in connection with the deadly April 2024 crash in Brenham.

Plea agreement details

What we know:

As part of the plea agreement, Parker was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the two murder victims. The plea also includes a life sentence for an elderly victim who survived after being struck, 20 years for each of two other victims, five years for building damage, and two years for vehicle theft. Parker waived his right to appeal any of the cases.

Defense counsel noted that multiple doctors evaluated Parker at a state hospital and declared him competent to enter the plea.

What happened on April 2024?

The backstory:

On April 12, 2024, Parker crashed into the Texas DPS Brenham office on U.S. 290 West after he was denied the renewal of his commercial driver's license days earlier. Investigators determined Parker returned to retaliate against the DPS employee he blamed for the rejection.

Parker stole a semi-truck from a parking lot in Chappell Hill and led Washington County sheriff's deputies on a chase before intentionally crashing the truck into the front entrance of the Brenham DPS building.

Bobby Huff, 78, was pronounced dead from his injuries at the scene of the crash and days later, 63-year-old Cheryl Turner passed away from the injuries she sustained in the crash. Parker was the daughter-in-law of another victim who had to have their leg amputated.

A customer and a staff member suffered serious injuries.

Parker's criminal history goes back to 1999 and contains mostly misdemeanor criminal trespass, as well as arson and prohibited weapons. Back in 2002, he pleaded guilty to a felony prohibited weapon charge and got probation.

What they're saying:

Following the sentencing, District Attorney Derek Estep said this:

"We have all prayed for those involved since this tragedy. No sentence can make the families whole, but I hope the plea can provide some peace in the finality of a life sentence."

"Washington County and its people are resilient. I am proud to be a part of this community," he continued, "and I join with everyone in continued support of those who lost loved ones and the surviving victims."

What's next:

Officials are discussing tearing down the DPS building where the crash took place.

Estep said, "We will work with our local legislators and DPS officials in every way possible to advance that cause so that our community can continue healing."

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