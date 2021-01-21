Breaking Bond: Governor vows to stop judges from freeing violent offenders on multiple felony bonds

"The fact is Texas has a broken bail system that allows dangerous criminals to go free," said Governor Greg Abbott.

"It’s a public safety issue in Harris County, obviously as you’ve been pointing out in your Breaking Bond segment," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers. "But this is happening all over the state as well."

In Harris County alone, 90 lives have been lost because of judges who think it’s a good idea to free a violent offender from jail by giving them multiple felony bonds or PR bonds.

"The buck stops with the judge," Kahan said. "They are the ultimate decider as to whether this individual should be released on bond or not."

Here’s some of the things lawmakers will be considering this legislative session.

"Expanding the criteria that judges must consider when setting bail," Abbott said. "Increasing the qualifications of judges who are eligible to set bail."

90 men, women, and children have been killed by suspects out on felony bonds in Harris County.

The oldest victim 80 and the majority of victims were shot to death.

Kahan sent all of his research on what he calls Harris County’s bond pandemic to the Governor two days ago.

"In regards to Houston in particular, and we’re seeing the same thing in other jurisdictions, we have this bell reform challenge where we have a revolving door of very dangerous criminals bring let back out on the street."