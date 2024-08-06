About 30% of Breaking Bond defendants officially know their punishment

Since 2020, we've reported on more than 200 murder defendants free on multiple felony bonds or personal recognizance bonds when the killings took place. Many of those defendants are now convicted killers.

"You had individuals by all intents and purposes that shouldn't have been murdered. They all have that one thing in common," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

Like Deandre Calhoun's infant son and one-year-old daughter. He was free from jail on a PR bond for beating his infant son when he killed his one-year-old daughter.

"Unfortunately, this is the second instance of him doing the exact same thing. The unfortunate part about it is we now have a dead one-year-old that wouldn't have happened," said Assistant DA Gilbert Sawtelle during an interview in June 2021.

PREVIOUS BREAKING BOND: Man charged with murder in Harris County while out on deferred probation in Montgomery Co.

Calhoun was sentenced to 20 years.

Quinton Allen was on parole and free on a PR bond when he killed Luis Espinosa.

"Allen is now doing a life sentence, but none of this should have ever happened," Kahn said.

Out of more than 200 murder defendants free from jail on multiple felony bonds or a PR bond, 75 are now convicted killers. Thirteen got life sentences, one without parole. Twenty-five got more than 20 years and 19 were sentenced to 20 years or less.

Christian Lezana, 19, was an aspiring rapper.

"He was coming along pretty well," said his father Christian Lezana.

He was there when one of his son's killers, Jordan Ellison, who was out on bond, was sentenced to life.

"One of the most hurtful ones was that he got killed with his own gun," said Lezana.

Now, he's hoping Deric Williams, another of his son's suspected killers, will meet the same fate as Ellison.

"I'm hoping that he wants to go to trial and actually get life without parole," Lezana said. "That's what I'd like to see."

All of those impacted by these now-convicted killers can blame judges for allowing them to remain free on multiple felony bonds. If that hadn't have happened, their loved ones might still be alive.

"I would argue that until the day I die," Kahan said.

Five of the murder defendants had their cases dismissed but could be refilled, while another 5 died.