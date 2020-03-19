Brazos Co. COVID-19 case confirmed to be Texas A&M student

article

Brazos County reported an additional positive COVID-19 case on Thursday, bringing the county total to four cases. One of the cases, Texas A&M University confirms, is a student.

The student, a female in her 20s, had returned from a trip to New York. She has not returned to campus since traveling and does not live on campus.

"Just today, Brazos County Health District reported that one of our students in Brazos County tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling to New York. We have confirmed that the student was not on campus after traveling to New York," university president Michael K Young said in a letter to the campus, posted to the university's Facebook page. "There are no other known cases among Texas A&M students, faculty and staff at this time."

"Texas A&M can confirm that one of these cases, a female in her 20s who recently traveled to New York, is a Texas A&M student. She does not live on campus and has not visited campus since returning from her travels," the letter said.

MORE: Live updating map of novel coronavirus cases in the U.S. & around the world