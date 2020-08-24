Brazoria County issues Declaration of Disaster ahead of TS Laura

Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta signed a disaster declaration on August 24, 2020, for the potential tropical weather threat prompted by Tropical Storms Marco and Laura.

In the disaster declaration, Judge Sebesta authorized "extraordinary measures" to be taken to alleviate the suffering of residents and to protect their properties.

Brazoria County's Declaration of Disaster activates the county's emergency management plan. For more information, check Brazoria County's Office of Emergency Management's website.