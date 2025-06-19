The Brief A suspect is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Brazoria County. The suspect reportedly led deputies on a chase, crashed and ran off into the woods. He allegedly had a knife. No deputies reported any major injuries.



A suspect is dead after a pursuit and a deputy-involved shooting in Brazoria County on Thursday morning.

Suspect killed in Brazoria County

What we know:

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident began early in the morning when deputies responded to a call from a woman who was concerned for her safety and believed the suspect might be going to her home.

Authorities say the suspect had warrants out for his arrest on assault charges.

Deputies didn’t find the suspect at the woman’s home, so they began searching for him in the area.

The sheriff’s office says deputies saw a vehicle matching the suspect’s car commit a traffic violation and turn into the woman’s neighborhood.

When deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop, the driver fled and led deputies on a pursuit, officials say.

The suspect reportedly drove at high speeds, went the wrong way on the highway and ended up crashing into a ditch on Valley Vista Drive, near Rosharon.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect ran off into the woods. Deputies called in K9s, drones and more officers to attempt to contain and apprehend the suspect.

When they located him in the wooded area and tried to take him into custody, the sheriff’s office says the suspect presented a knife. At least two deputies fired their weapons.

Deputies moved the suspect to a safe area for emergency medical care, officials say. He was taken to the hospital by Life Flight, but he later died.

None of the deputies sustained major injuries.

What we don't know:

The suspect and the deputies who fired their weapons have not been identified.

Shooting investigation

What's next:

Per policy, the deputies who fired their weapons will be placed on administrative leave. The shooting is being investigated internally and externally by the Texas Rangers, which is customary for deputy-involved shootings.

What they're saying:

"At the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office, the safety of our citizens remains our top priority. We are grateful to serve the citizens of Brazoria County," the sheriff’s office said in a news release.