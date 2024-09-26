The Brief A Danbury police officer and an 88-year-old woman were seriously injured during a domestic disturbance, with the officer shot and the woman suffering a broken hip or leg. The suspect, a male relative, was arrested after a search and taken into custody.



A Danbury police officer was shot while responding to a domestic disturbance at a home on Avenue C late Wednesday evening. The officer and an 88-year-old woman were both hospitalized with serious injuries.

Authorities say the shooting occurred just after 9 p.m, where Officer Brandon Turner, 35, was shot by a suspect identified as 36-year-old Patrick Tatom. Officer Turner is currently in critical but stable condition and is expected to undergo further surgeries. The incident began with a family dispute involving Tatom and his mother and grandmother, one of whom sustained injuries and was also taken to a local hospital.

Chief Deputy Patin commended the teamwork of various law enforcement agencies, including the Texas Department of Public Safety and local police, which led to Tatom's arrest less than a mile from the scene around 11:50 p.m. He was taken into custody without any further issues.

The sheriff's office has asked the public to keep Officer Turner, his family, and loved ones in their thoughts during this difficult time.

Officer Turner has served the Brazoria County community since 2018 and is known for his dedication and professionalism.