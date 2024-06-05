A drug bust in Brazoria County unfolded on Monday seizing suspected Fentanyl, Cocaine, Xanax, Marijuana, and THC oil, in Manvel. The Brazoria County Special Response Team (SRT) secured the residence during the search, detaining all occupants, including 22-year-old Kyra Solorio and three juveniles.

The seized items were valued at $20,000. Kyra Solorio, from Rosharon, faces charges linked to possession and intent to deliver controlled substances.

The operation was the culmination of a month-long investigation into local drug activity following a joint effort by the Brazoria County Narcotics Task Force (BCNTF), HSI Galveston, and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The BCNTF expresses gratitude to residents for their support and vigilance in bolstering the safety of Brazoria County.

Ongoing investigations may lead to additional suspects and charges.