Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, Inland Galveston County, Polk County, Southern Liberty County
5
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, Southern Liberty County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Cherokee County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Waller County
Tropical Weather Statement
until WED 6:45 AM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Tropical Weather Statement
until WED 6:30 AM CDT, Cherokee County

Brazoria Co. residents along the coast brace for Hurricane Laura

Brazoria County
Brazoria County braces for Hurricane Laura

FOX 26 Reporter Tiffany Justice gives you a look at how residents of Brazoria County are preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Laura.

BRAZORIA COUNTY - Further west along the coast in Surfside, beachgoers were out having fun, as well as homeowners boarding up their homes against possible high winds and storm surges due to Hurricane Laura. 

“I just wanted to be safe. I went through Ike here,” says Ted Williams, a resident.

A voluntary evacuation order has been issued for Brazoria County, for low-lying areas and coastal communities. 

Freeport Police Chief, Ray Garivey, is urging residents along the coast to take action now on your hurricane plans. 

With Hurricane Laura hitting east of the county, officials still do expect tropical force winds and storm surges up to 2-4 feet high. 
And as roadways inland are getting busy, many are hedging their bets, and not accounting for traffic. 

Many vacationers telling FOX 26, they had not thought about the “mass exodus,” but are not planning on driving through Houston or Eastward. 

The access roads to Surfside beach remains closed, but remain open for foot traffic.