Brazoria Co. residents along the coast brace for Hurricane Laura

Further west along the coast in Surfside, beachgoers were out having fun, as well as homeowners boarding up their homes against possible high winds and storm surges due to Hurricane Laura.

“I just wanted to be safe. I went through Ike here,” says Ted Williams, a resident.

A voluntary evacuation order has been issued for Brazoria County, for low-lying areas and coastal communities.

Freeport Police Chief, Ray Garivey, is urging residents along the coast to take action now on your hurricane plans.

With Hurricane Laura hitting east of the county, officials still do expect tropical force winds and storm surges up to 2-4 feet high.

And as roadways inland are getting busy, many are hedging their bets, and not accounting for traffic.

Many vacationers telling FOX 26, they had not thought about the “mass exodus,” but are not planning on driving through Houston or Eastward.

The access roads to Surfside beach remains closed, but remain open for foot traffic.