Boy, 12, fatally shot by Philadelphia officers after police say he shot at them

Philadelphia police have identified the juvenile shot and killed by plain-clothed officers on Tuesday night.

According to police, four officers assigned to the South Task Force were in an unmarked car in the area of 18th and Johnston Streets as part of an ongoing investigation.

Police say the officers saw two males standing on the corner of 18th and Barbara Streets. One was allegedly wanted for questioning as part of the investigation.

Authorities say officers turned on their police lights and drove down the street when they heard gunfire and the glass from the rear passenger window shattered.

Two officers got out of the car and fired their weapons at the juvenile, shooting him in the upper right side of his back, police say. He was transported to Presbyterian Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7:29 p.m, according to police.

On Wednesday afternoon, police identified the juvenile as 12-year-old Thomas Siderio.

The gun he allegedly used was a 9MM Taurus semi-automatic handgun with a laser that police say was in stolen status.

The other juvenile Siderio was with at the time was a 17-year-old, according to authorities.

One police officer was taken to the hospital with face and eye injuries from shattered glass.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw released a statement Wednesday morning saying in part that a life had been ‘cut tragically short.’ She added that the incident raises questions on how ‘we as a society’ have failed Siderio and other young people like him.

"Last night, a young child with a gun in their hand purposely fired a weapon at our officers and by miracle, none of the officers suffered life threatening injuries," said Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw. However, the life of a young man was cut tragically short, and we should all be questioning how we as a society have failed him and so many other young people like him. I ask that our community come together and be the community—the village—that we were intended to be and that our children need. I assure the public that a fair and thorough investigation will be conducted by our Internal Affairs Division. Per protocol, these officers have been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation."

Both officers who opened fire have been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

