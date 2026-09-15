Border Patrol rescues three migrants locked inside freight car in second incident in two weeks

article

The Brief Border Patrol agents rescued three migrants who were locked inside an autorack freight train car near Knippa. The incident marks the second time in two weeks that agents have pulled smuggled individuals from a locked rail car at the same location. The migrants, from Mexico, Nicaragua, and Honduras, were safely removed and processed, with authorities continuing to warn of train-smuggling dangers.



U.S. Border Patrol agents recently rescued three migrants who had been locked inside a freight car by smugglers, marking the second such incident at the same location in recent weeks.

Border Patrol agents rescue three locked in rail car

What we know:

On the afternoon of September 7, agents assigned to the Uvalde Border Patrol Station were inspecting a stationary freight train on a rail siding near Knippa. A Border Patrol canine alerted to an autorack car carrying automobiles, prompting agents to inspect the vehicle. Inside, they discovered three people locked in with no means of freeing themselves.

The individuals, identified as nationals of Mexico, Nicaragua, and Honduras, were found concealed inside the beds of pickup trucks loaded onto the rail car. They were then taken to the Uvalde Station for processing.

The rescue follows a similar incident on August 30, when Uvalde Station agents pulled a group of eight people from a locked autorack freight car on that exact same rail siding.

What they're saying:

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Anthony "Scott" Good emphasized the extreme dangers associated with train-related smuggling attempts.

"Attempts to make illegal entry via trains have historically had tragic results," Good said. "This is the second time in two weeks our agents have rescued smuggled humans locked in a rail car at this location. U.S. Border Patrol urges anyone considering such rash action to understand their decision could result in disaster."