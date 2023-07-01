It's time to bop bop bop, bop to the top! Dance the night away to your favorite songs from your childhood in July.

The Bop to the Top Tour is coming to Houston on July 7 at 9 p.m. at the House of Blues with Disney Channel throwbacks, live performances, and more.

It's a night you wouldn't want to miss as Lucas Gabreel and Monique Coleman, who played Ryan Evans and Taylor McKessie in Disney's High School Musical, will be in attendance along with DJ's Jeffery the DJ and Life by Michael.

For nearly three hours you can hear those nostalgic songs you loved from the High School Musical trilogy and Disney Channel.

The shows are for ages 18 and up.

There is a clear bag policy at the House of Blues. The following bags are allowed:

Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags (maximum size: 12"x6"x12")

Small clutch bags approximately the size of a hand (maximum size: 4.5"x6.5")

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.