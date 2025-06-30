The Brief BookedByMolo is a key figure in Houston's nightlife and hospitality through ventures like Kiss Houston, The Sunrise House, and Atlas Ultra Lounge. Molo rose to prominence after hosting a successful R&B Tuesday party. Now, she curates events for celebrities and the city. Her love of hospitality offers the city restaurants and event concepts not found anywhere else in Houston.



Houston is known for its eventful nightlife, and one woman who operates behind the scenes is creating experiences that define evening entertainment.

BookedbyMolo has become a powerhouse and the undisputed Queen of Houston’s nighttime entertainment and social events. The club and restaurant owner has curated events for A-list celebrities and everyday Houstonians.

BookedByMolo: Who is she?

What we know:

BookedByMolo is the visionary behind the Selective Group and BleauPrint Hospitality. She is the creator of Kiss Houston, The Sunrise House, Gazebo Seafood House, and Atlas Ultra Lounge.

"When you have something that you love to do, it just flows. So, I love hospitality," said Molo.

The Sunrise House is a breakfast and brunch restaurant with unique food options like breakfast sushi and breakfast fried rice. Gazebo Seafood House offers customers seafood boils and signature drinks. Molo said she likes creating menus with items that other restaurants in Houston don’t have.

"What I like to do is make sure that we have at least three items that nobody else has Houston and I feel like that’s what keeps us separated from everybody else," said Molo.

When asked about the biggest lessons she’s learned in the hospitality industry, Molo responded, "customer service."

"I think customer service is very, very important," said Molo. "I try to have meetings with my staff to let my staff know this is an experience. I want people to come in. I want people to enjoy themselves."

The backstory:

Molo began her journey into the hospitality industry as a door girl for the GoodFellas Entertainment. She did that for about five years before hosting her first big event that changed her career.

"So I threw one party, and that party was on a Tuesday, and it was at a place called Rose Gold, and it was Rn'B Tuesday, and that one party became where I’m at today. It blew up," said Molo. "Ever since I threw that one event I’ve been throwing my own events."

SUGGESTED: Beyoncé pauses first Houston 'Cowboy Carter' show due to mid-air malfunction

Fast-forward, Molo is now curating events for A-list celebrities like Lil Baby, Future, and James Harden.

"It’s about doing good business. A lot of people around me taught me that good business takes you far. So, I try to make sure that no matter if it’s a celebrity, if it’s a regular person, I just always try to do good business," said Molo. "I have fun working with not just celebrities but our local people here in Houston."

The event curator said the biggest challenge when working with celebrities is that they want their events done quickly and right away.

"They can call you on a Monday and their event is on a Wednesday," said Molo. "So they’ll call you and say I need to have an event in 48 hours."

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

Molo recalled the time she went on a six-city tour with the rapper Lil Baby. The rapper told her that his album was about to be released, and he needed some listening party events.

"I didn’t have an event space. I didn’t have a venue. I didn’t have any decorations. I had nothing. But I got it done," said Molo.

When asked about Houston’s thriving nightlife scene, Molo attributed the city’s success to our culinary foods, energy and culture.

"Our shows when the bottles come out, we try to make it fun. That’s one thing I do love about my city," said Molo.