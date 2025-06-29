Beyoncé pauses first Houston 'Cowboy Carter' show due to mid-air malfunction

The Brief Beyoncé stopped her Saturday concert at NRG when her flying car was tilting. The Houston-born singer was lowered to the ground and continued her performance. Parkwood Entertainment made an Instagram statement, and both the company, its owner, and fans made joking references during and after the show.



Social media is buzzing after Beyoncé had to stop in the middle of her Houston concert on Saturday to come down from a midair scare.

Beyoncé ‘Cowboy Car’ in Houston: Mid-air mishap with flying car

Beyoncé is lowered to the floor with her tilting car that had her hovering over the crowd at her June 28 Cowboy Carter concert in Houston (Courtesy: Senora Harris)

What we know:

Queen Bey was flying over fans in Houston's NRG stadium while harnessed to a car prop while singing "16 Carriages."

As she sang, however, the prop she was sitting on began to tilt to its side.

The Houston-born singer tried to carry on, but videos all over social media show her repeatedly saying "Stop" into her microphone.

The music stopped, and the car prop was lowered to the ground.

Posts on social media show that Beyoncé carried on with her performance, but not without addressing the elephant in the room (or the car that was no longer in the air).

"I wanna thank y'all for loving me," she told the crowd, "If ever I fall, I know y'all would catch me."

What we don't know:

There's no information on what caused the mishap.

What they're saying:

Queen Bey's company, Parkwood Entertainment, posted the following statement on its Instagram story:

"Tonight in Houston, at NRG Stadium, a technical mishap caused the flying car, a prop Beyoncé uses to circle the stadium, and see her fans up close, to tilt. . She was quickly lowered and no one was injured. The show continued without incident."

The internet isn't letting the moment go by without cracking a few jokes. Many beyhive members under FOX 26's Instagram post made references to a Houston staple song: "Sitting Sidewayz" by Paul Wall and Big Pokey.

Beyoncé and her team had a little online fun of their own.

The singer posted an Instagram carousel saying "I love you, Houston," ending the post with a picture of her on the tilted car.

Parkwood Entertainment posted photos on social media with the caption, "Houston Night 1: Nothing like a hometown safety net."