The highly anticipated Bonnaroo Music Festival is set to take place this weekend in Manchester, Tennessee, with an impressive lineup of artists.

Among the many performers are Paramore, Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, and Sheryl Crow.

For those unable to attend in person, the festival will be streaming on Hulu, allowing music fans to enjoy the event from the comfort of their homes.

Additionally, Hulu plans to stream other major music festivals later this year, including Lollapalooza and the Austin City Limits Music Festival.

Prepare for a weekend of unforgettable live performances and tune in to experience the best of the Bonnaroo Music Festival.

