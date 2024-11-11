Bond has now been set for the woman accused of intentionally setting a fire that caused the death of a Houston firefighter.

Yesenia Espinoza had been asking to be released on her own recognizance, but a judge did not agree.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Procession held for fallen Houston firefighter Marcelo Garcia

Espinoza is charged with felony arson causing death after investigators say she set a vacant warehouse on fire last Wednesday and Houston Firefighter Marcelo Garcia died while battling the blaze.

"They discovered surveillance video nearby which showed the defendant was the only one who had access to the warehouse at the time, and she dropped a red lighter nearby after lighting the fire," says Prosecutor Keegan Childers. "I don't know what the actual disability is, but she does have what we call mental health screenings. When she goes into jail, she is first assessed."

An attorney speaking on Espinoza's behalf announced to the judge in Probable Cause Court, "She is a lifelong Houston resident. She has six children who live in the Houston area. She is unemployed. So, I'm asking for an indigency classification."

The judge responded, "Ms. Espinoza, I also find you are indigent since you are currently between jobs. Your surety bond has been set at $100K."

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

"Just because she decided she wanted to light something on fire, we now have to make sure we seek justice for him and his family and that people like this don't get away with it. It's not your typical arson case. We had a firefighter who died. He put his life on the line and after laying his life on the line, unfortunately he died," says Childers.

Espinoza, who has a long criminal history for everything from drugs, to assault, to DUI, to endangering a child, now faces five years to life for the arson charge.

Prosecutors have looked into whether she was living in the warehouse that burned.

"We don't have any facts that suggest that at the moment, but she did have some handbags that she was carrying. It's unknown if she was stealing handbags or if that has anything to do with the case," says Childers.

A public viewing for Firefighter Marcelo Garcia is set for Tuesday. His funeral is scheduled for Wednesday at the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Downtown Houston.