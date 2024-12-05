Bond was set at $40,000 for the hit-and-run suspect who was arrested at a Houston airport on Wednesday.

Nyla Gamboa, 22, is charged with failure to stop and render aid involving death after allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash that left a bicyclist dead in north Harris County.

PREVIOUS: Bicyclist killed in Harris County hit-and-run crash, suspect arrested at Bush Airport

She appeared in court Thursday morning where her bond was set, and it was revealed that Gamboa works as a hotel valet.

According to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, Gamboa was driving an SUV near Airtex Drive and Bryndage Drive on Wednesday morning when she hit a bicyclist and didn’t stop. The constable’s office says surveillance video captured the crash, and no brake lights could be seen.

The man, in his 30s, was pronounced dead by EMS.

Authorities say the crash damaged the SUV, and the driver had to bail out of the vehicle about a mile away because her tires were shredded.

The constable’s office says K-9 units tracked her to a cul-de-sac, where she was believed to have gotten into another vehicle.

Authorities released the identity of the suspect around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, and she was taken into custody a few hours later.

The constable’s office says she was apprehended while attempting to board a flight out of state at George Bush International Airport.