Lee Carter, who’s charged with holding a woman captive in his garage for years, is back behind bars.

Prosecutors have filed an additional criminal charge against Carter, and his bond was revoked for allegedly repeatedly reaching out to the alleged victim.

Lee Carter

"We learned new information about defendant continuing to contact the complainant in our case. We decided to file the third felony of Violation of a Protective order from multiple instances within 12 months," says Prosecutor Melissa Hoffman.

The 52-year-old was taken into custody again as he arrived for a hearing to revoke his bond on Thursday. Prosecutors were seeking to revoke and raise Carter’s bond.

Lee Carter

Carter, a local Houston rapper, goes by the stage name Viper. He was arrested earlier this month and charged with kidnapping a woman he met while she was pregnant and panhandling and holding her for at least four years.

Carter’s attorney George Powell says his client is innocent and says the two were in a consensual relationship.