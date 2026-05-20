The Brief Bond for Courtney Smith, 55, was set at $1 million. She is charged with the murder of Maysie Murphy. Murphy was shot and killed at a home in Crosby on Monday morning.



Bond was set at $1 million for the suspect accused of shooting and killing a 21-year-old woman at the home where they were both staying in Crosby.

Courtney Smith, 55, is charged with murder in the death of Maysie Murphy.

Woman killed at Crosby home

What we know:

Harris County deputies responded to a home on Adlong Johnson Road in east Harris County on Monday afternoon after Smith reportedly called 911 with several different stories.

When they arrived, deputies say Smith claimed she had killed a woman inside the house.

Deputies entered the home and found Murphy shot. She did not survive her injuries.

Smith was detained at the scene, and she was ultimately charged with murder.

What we don't know:

The sheriff’s office says it’s still unclear why Smith shot Murphy.

The backstory:

According to the sheriff’s office, a married couple lives at the home and were allowing Murphy and Smith to stay with them. Murphy reportedly knew the couple well and was "like a grandchild to the couple," authorities say.

The sheriff’s office says Smith had met the homeowners on social media and had been offered a place to stay while she was experiencing financial difficulties.

Prior call to the house

Dig deeper:

The sheriff’s office says deputies had responded to the home earlier in the day Monday because Smith was saying she was seeing demons.

However, after speaking with Smith, the sheriff’s office said they did not have enough information to proceed with an emergency detention at the time.