Harris County authorities have evacuated a Harris County annex building after a bomb threat, says Constable Mark Herman.

There is a heavy police presence in the 7900 block of Will Clayton Parkway at the Harris County courthouse - Annex 3 building.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

All occupants were evacuated due to the threat and the public were asked to avoid the area.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.