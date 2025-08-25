The Brief Bomb squad responded to Memorial Park on Monday morning. Police say an unexplored WWI-era device was found in the woods. The bomb squad conducted a planned detonation.



The bomb squad conducted a detonation at Houston’s Memorial Park after a WWI-era device was found in a wooded area on Monday.

Device found at Memorial Park

What we know:

According to Houston police, the unexploded WWI-era device was found in the woods near the 2500 block of W. Memorial Loop.

Bomb squad officers responded to the scene. They conducted a detonation.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear how the device got there or how it was discovered.

WWI history in Memorial Park

The backstory:

While officials have not said how the device got in the park, the land that Memorial Park now sits on was once a military training base.

During WWI, the U.S. War Department leased 7,600 acres of land along Buffalo Bayou for Camp Logan, according to the Memorial Park Conservancy.

Part of that land later became Memorial Park. According to the Texas Historical Commission, the park was named as a tribute to the soldiers who fought in Europe.