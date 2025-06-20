Now-former Boling ISD board president arrested for child porn charge

The Brief James Svatek was arrested on a charge of Possession of Child Pornography. Svatek bonded out of the Wharton County Jail, but was arrested again on federal charges. Boling ISD tells FOX 26 that Svatek resigned from the district's Board of Trustees after his initial arrest.



The now-former board president of Boling ISD is reportedly in federal custody following his arrest for alleged child pornography, according to the Wharton County Sheriff's Office.

Wharton County: Former Boling ISD board president arrested

What we know:

The County Sheriff's Office says James Svatek was initially arrested by Texas DPS troopers on Tuesday. He was charged with Possession of Child Pornography Younger than 10 Years of Age.

Svatek reportedly bonded out of jail the next day.

However, Svatek was arrested a second time on Thursday on federal charges, and he is reportedly in federal custody.

What we don't know:

Other details on the possession charge are not available at this time.

Boling ISD statement

What they're saying:

A Boling ISD spokesperson sent the following statement to FOX 26:

"Jerry Svatek resigned from the Boling ISD Board of Trustees on June 18, 2025. Effective immediately upon receipt he ceased all official duties and is no longer affiliated with the district in any capacity. Our focus remains on supporting our students, staff, and school community."