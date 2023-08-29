Boil water notice rescinded for North Belt Forest Water System customers

Customers within the North Belt Forest Water System no longer need to boil their water, according to officials.

In a release on Tuesday evening, officials said, the public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by the public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Boil water notice issued for North Belt Forest Water System customers

Officials said they have also provided the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Customers with any questions can contact the company by calling 1-866-654-7992.