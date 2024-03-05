A Houston area subdivision is under a precautionary boil water notice on Tuesday.

According to Regional Water Corporation, the notice was issued to the residents of White Oak Bend MUD after a contractor working for AT&T broke through a water main.

During a boil water notice, all water should be boiled and called before consumption such as water for drinking, brushing teeth, cooking, and making ice, to ensure all harmful bacteria and microbes are destroyed.

The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

Water may safely be used for bathing, laundry, household cleaning, washing dishes, or other activities not involving consumption.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify you that the water is safe for consumption. Instructions to discontinue boiling will be issued in the same manner as this notice.