For March, Mack Arthur Kizzee III from Houston was named The Texas Department of Public Safety's featured fugitive.

On the run since January 2023, 29-year-old Kizzee has been allegedly affiliated with the Bloods gang and the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for his arrest due to a parole violation. A warrant was also issued in Montgomery County for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Kizzee was convicted of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon in 2015, serving ten years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison. He was released on parole in January 2022.

Described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, and weighing around 150 pounds, Kizzee has tattoos on his chest, neck, both arms and shoulders, according to Texas DPS. He also goes by Davis Kevin.

Mack Arthur Kizzee III

The reward for information leading to Kizzee's arrest has been increased to $6,000 for March. More information about Kizzee can be found here.

To qualify for rewards, individuals must provide information via one of the following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the relevant fugitive and clicking the provided link.

Submit a tip via Facebook by accessing the "SUBMIT A TIP" link under the "About" section.

All tips are treated with confidentiality, and tipsters are assigned a tip number instead of using their name.

DPS collaborates with local law enforcement agencies to nominate fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders Lists, which can be accessed, along with accompanying photos, on the DPS website.