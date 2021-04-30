Boil water notice issued for portion of East Houston

article

A boil water notice has been issued for a portion of East Houston.



According to a release, the boil water notice was issued after the water pressure dropped below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s required minimum 20 psi following a water line break early Friday morning.

Residents in the affected area are asked not to drink the water without boiling first. Be sure to bring all water to a boil for at least two minutes and let it cool before using.



The City of Houston says they are currently working to restore water pressure to the area and expects water system pressure to return to normal overnight.

If you have any questions about the notice, you can call 311 or e-mail waterquality@houstontx.gov.