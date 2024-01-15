Boil water notice issued for Lake Livingston
Livingston, Texas - A boil water notice has been issued to the following locations in Livingston due to an electrical repair in the system:
- Pine Shadows
- Bass Bay
- Alabama Point
- Blanchard Heights
- Crescent Shores,
- Indian Hill Estates
- Glen Cove
- Indian Hill Harbor
- Indian Hill Heights
- Lakewood Polk
- Pats Point
- Kalita Point
- Dickens Landing
- Lake Livingston Est. 4 & 5
- Reilys Landing
- Nugents Cove
- Bay Haven
- Forest Hills
- Twin Hills Cove
- Allenwoods
- Indian Hill #2
- Cotton Hill
- Foresters Retreat
- Hickory Ridge
- Indian Hill Parksite
- Jennings Cove
- Lakeshore 1 & 2
- Oaks
If you have questions call LAKE LIVINGSTON WATER SUPPLY at 936-327-3107 or 800-774-9283.