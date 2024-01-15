Boil water notice issued for Lake Livingston

A boil water notice has been issued to the following locations in Livingston due to an electrical repair in the system:

Pine Shadows

Bass Bay

Alabama Point

Blanchard Heights

Crescent Shores,

Indian Hill Estates

Glen Cove

Indian Hill Harbor

Indian Hill Heights

Lakewood Polk

Pats Point

Kalita Point

Dickens Landing

Lake Livingston Est. 4 & 5

Reilys Landing

Nugents Cove

Bay Haven

Forest Hills

Twin Hills Cove

Allenwoods

Indian Hill #2

Cotton Hill

Foresters Retreat

Hickory Ridge

Indian Hill Parksite

Jennings Cove

Lakeshore 1 & 2

Oaks

If you have questions call LAKE LIVINGSTON WATER SUPPLY at 936-327-3107 or 800-774-9283.