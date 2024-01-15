Expand / Collapse search
Boil water notice issued for Lake Livingston

By
Published 
Livingston
FOX 26 Houston

Livingston, Texas - A boil water notice has been issued to the following locations in Livingston due to an electrical repair in the system:

  • Pine Shadows
  • Bass Bay
  • Alabama Point 
  • Blanchard Heights
  • Crescent Shores,
  • Indian Hill Estates
  • Glen Cove 
  • Indian Hill Harbor
  • Indian Hill Heights
  • Lakewood Polk 
  • Pats Point 
  • Kalita Point 
  • Dickens Landing 
  • Lake Livingston Est. 4 & 5
  • Reilys Landing
  • Nugents Cove
  • Bay Haven 
  • Forest Hills 
  • Twin Hills Cove 
  • Allenwoods
  • Indian Hill #2
  • Cotton Hill 
  • Foresters Retreat
  • Hickory Ridge 
  • Indian Hill Parksite
  • Jennings Cove
  • Lakeshore 1 & 2 
  • Oaks

If you have questions call LAKE LIVINGSTON WATER SUPPLY at 936-327-3107 or 800-774-9283.