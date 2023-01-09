article

A boil water notice has been issued for all customers with Brazosport Water Authority.

According to a post on the company's social media, the boil water notice is due to a pipe separation of Brazosport Water Authority's High Service Discharge Manifold which resulted in low distribution water pressures.

As a result, all customers will need to boil their water prior to consumption, including washing your hands or face, brushing teeth, drinking).

Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to the harmful bacteria.

Here are some tips shared by Brazosport Water Authority:

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Officials said most BWA customers have switched to their backup secondary water sources. This does not mean that all cities will be affected. If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact your local city or Brazosport Water Authority at (979) 297-2715.