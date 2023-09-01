Boil water notice issued for Aldine Village Subdivision, low water pressure

A boil water notice has been issued for a subdivision of Aldine on Friday.

According to Texas Water Utilities, Aldine Village Subdivision is under a boil water notice due to reported low water pressures. Officials will be taking bacteriological samples and depending on the results, will cancel the notice.

All those affected should bring their water to a rolling boil for two minutes prior to consumption or use (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.) to ensure harmful bacteria and microbes are destroyed. Be sure the water cools before consumption.

Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.



In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.



The public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes when it is no longer necessary.

Customers with questions regarding this notice may contact the company at 1-866-654-7992 or check the Boil Water Notice section of swwc.com. Media with inquiries about this notice may contact the company at Communications_TX@swwc.com.