Boil water notice cancelled for Lake Livingston area
HOUSTON - The boil water notice issued for an area of Lake Livingston has been canceled.
According to the Lake Livingston Water Supply, the notice came due to an electrical repair in the system. The Polk County Office of Emergency Management announced the cancelation.
FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!
The notice impacted the following areas:
- Pine Shadows
- Bass Bay
- Alabama Point
- Blanchard Heights
- Crescent Shores,
- Indian Hill Estates
- Glen Cove
- Indian Hill Harbor
- Indian Hill Heights
- Lakewood Polk
- Pats Point
- Kalita Point
- Dickens Landing
- Lake Livingston Est. 4 & 5
- Reilys Landing
- Nugents Cove
- Bay Haven
- Forest Hills
- Twin Hills Cove
- Allenwoods
- Indian Hill #2
- Cotton Hill
- Foresters Retreat
- Hickory Ridge
- Indian Hill Parksite
- Jennings Cove
- Lakeshore 1 & 2
- Oaks
If you have questions call LLWS at 936-327-3107 or 800-774-9283.