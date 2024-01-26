Boil water notice cancelled for Lake Livingston area

The boil water notice issued for an area of Lake Livingston has been canceled.

According to the Lake Livingston Water Supply, the notice came due to an electrical repair in the system. The Polk County Office of Emergency Management announced the cancelation.

The notice impacted the following areas:

Pine Shadows

Bass Bay

Alabama Point

Blanchard Heights

Crescent Shores,

Indian Hill Estates

Glen Cove

Indian Hill Harbor

Indian Hill Heights

Lakewood Polk

Pats Point

Kalita Point

Dickens Landing

Lake Livingston Est. 4 & 5

Reilys Landing

Nugents Cove

Bay Haven

Forest Hills

Twin Hills Cove

Allenwoods

Indian Hill #2

Cotton Hill

Foresters Retreat

Hickory Ridge

Indian Hill Parksite

Jennings Cove

Lakeshore 1 & 2

Oaks

If you have questions call LLWS at 936-327-3107 or 800-774-9283.