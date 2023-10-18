During an investigation of a body found in Chambers County, authorities arrested the victim's father as a possible suspect.

Around 9 a.m. on Friday, detectives responded to the now-identified body of 29-year-old Romeo Jimerson, at the 807-mile marker westbound on Interstate 10.

Chambers County law enforcement immediately launched an investigation and evidence at the scene strongly indicated the involvement of foul play in Jimerson's death.

SUGGESTED: Houston Crime: Homeless man shot multiple times while fighting man stealing his crocs, man survives

On Tuesday, presented facts to Chambers County District Attorney Cheryl Lieck-Henry and charges were approved against Cobin Rocio, the father of Jimerson, and Melvin Carraway, who is an acquaintance and a father himself, for Tampering with Evidence – Human Corpse, a second-degree felony.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Cobin Rocio (Photo courtesy of Chambers County Sheriff's Office)

Rocio was arrested without incident in Harris County with the help of Pasadena police and Caraway was also taken into custody. Both have bonds set to $750,000 and are currently booked in Chambers County Jail.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Officials say charges are expected to be upgraded as the investigation is ongoing.

Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said, "We want to extend our heartfelt prayers and condolences to the family of Romeo Jimerson and ensure that they know we will continue to pursue justice in this case. I would also like to thank everyone who has taken part in this investigation and helped to bring such a swift resolution to this case."