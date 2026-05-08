Body found in ditch in northwest Harris County neighborhood

The Brief A male was found dead in a ditch in a neighborhood in northwest Harris County. When officials arrived, they found the male had a gunshot wound Constable deputies said there was a firearm found near the body.



An investigation is underway after constable deputies found a body in the northwest Harris County area.

Constable Mark Herman's Office says there is a heavy police presence in the Fairwood neighborhood. They received a call about a male laying in a ditch near Cypress Ridge Drive near Cypress Knoll Drive.

Courtesy of Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Mark Herman's Office/Facebook

When officials arrived, they found the male had a gunshot wound. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

Authorities report there was a firearm found near the body.

The investigation is ongoing.