Body found in Buffalo Bayou in east Houston; investigation underway
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating after a body was found in Buffalo Bayou on Tuesday morning.
A dive team is at the scene near the 3400 block of Navigation Blvd.
According to police, a male’s body was found in the bayou around 8:30 a.m.
Police did not release any information on the male’s identity or how he died.
Homicide detectives are responding to the scene for the investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.