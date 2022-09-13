Body found in Buffalo Bayou in east Houston; investigation underway

article

Houston police are investigating after a body was found in Buffalo Bayou on Tuesday morning.

A dive team is at the scene near the 3400 block of Navigation Blvd.

According to police, a male’s body was found in the bayou around 8:30 a.m.

Police did not release any information on the male’s identity or how he died.

Homicide detectives are responding to the scene for the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.