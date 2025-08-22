Body found in Brays Bayou near Belle Park Drive; Houston police investigating

The Brief A body was found floating in Brays Bayou in Alief near Belle Park Drive and Bandlon Drive. The current in the water had moved the body from the location it was initially seen near West Houston Center. Officials are unable to determine if foul play was involved at this time.



Houston police are investigating after a body was found in Brays Bayou on Thursday evening.

Brays Bayou body found

What we know:

Lieutenant Larry Crowson reports that the Houston Police Department received a call after 7 p.m. about a body floating in the bayou.

Initially, the caller said the body was near West Houston Center near Westpark Toll Road, Lt. Crowson said. However, the body floated along the current and was found near Belle Park Drive and Bandlon Drive.

Houston Fire Department units were able to get ahead of the body and contain it.

What we don't know:

Lt. Crowson says officers are unable to say if foul play was involved.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.