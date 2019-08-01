Body cam video shows moments before deputy shoots homeowner in South Carolina

New body camera video shows the moments after a deputy shoots a homeowner in Greenville, South Carolina.

The deputy was responding to a medical alarm at the home back on June 14.

He claims the homeowner, Dick trench, answered the door with a gun in his hands, prompting the deputy to fire his gun at least four times.

Moments later, the deputy enters the home and asks Trench for his gun.

He then tells trench he was responding to an alarm call, but Trench says he doesn't have an alarm.

It turns out the call came from a medical app on someone's phone inside the home.

Trench was taken to the hospital. The deputy is place on administrative leave.