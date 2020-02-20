Body cam shows suspect chased, shot 7 times by deputy

Body camera video just released shows Wednesday’s officer-involved shooting in North Harris County.

The body camera video starts inside an L.A. Fitness, continues outside on a street, and ends outside of the gym with gunfire.

The now injured suspect is identified as 26-year-old Donnavan Hart. Hart was shot by a deputy and an off-duty Houston Police officer.

“The individual was shot 7 times and still managed to make it to the deputy with a knife,” said Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman. “He is in intensive care in a local hospital. We don’t know if he’ll recover or not.”

According to Herman, authorities were called to a Popeyes located at 20035 North Freeway Wednesday afternoon after Hart tried to start a fight with the restaurant manager. Once authorities arrived, Hart went to an LA Fitness where he was confronted by authorities. Hart then ran from the gym onto Holzwarth Road near East Cypresswood Drive.

Body camera video shows Hart lunging at a deputy with a knife.

“He was able to lunge at the deputy,” said Herman. “He made it to the deputy. The deputy ended up breaking his wrist.”

Hart has had previous run-ins with law enforcement for assault, burglary, and trespassing.

According to Herman, the deputy involved could miss work for months because surgery is needed for his broken wrist.

“This could have been really bad for a lot of people,” said Herman.

If Hart survives his injuries he will face charges of aggravated assault of a peace officer and evading arrest with previous convictions.

