Southwest Houston: Victim's body found under debris after townhome fire, officials say

article

The Brief A female's body was discovered under debris following a townhome fire in southwest Houston on Saturday night. Firefighters initially found no one during a primary search but located the victim after residents reported someone missing. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by arson investigators.



Houston Firefighters say a female's body was found under debris after a fire at a townhome in southwest Houston on Saturday night.

Fatal Houston Fire

What we know:

Fire officials say they received a call just after 10:30 p.m. about a fire in the 11900 block of Bob White Drive, at the Tempo III Townhomes.

When crews arrived, they found fire on two floors with flames visible from the front and side of the home.

Fatal fire on Bob White Dr. on May 17, 2025 (Source: Onscene)

Fire crews conducted a primary search and said no one was found inside the home.

After the fire was under control, residents reported that someone who lived in the unit was unaccounted for.

Fire crews did a second search and found one female beneath debris inside the townhome.

What we don't know:

The age and identity of the victim has not been released.

Arson investigators were called to the scene per standard procedure. The cause of the fire is under investigation.