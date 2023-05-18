article

Two iconic Texas-born brands have come together to create a refreshing treat just in time for summer.

Blue Bell is releasing a new Dr Pepper Float flavored ice cream.

The ice cream is described as a creamy vanilla ice cream swirled together with a Dr. Pepper flavored sherbet.

"The best ice cream floats are made with Dr Pepper poured over a few scoops of Blue Bell," Jimmy Lawhorn, Blue Bell Vice President, Sales and Marketing, said in a news release. "Why not put a spin on this popular treat and create our own version? The flavor of Dr Pepper and texture of the sherbet combine perfectly with the smooth vanilla ice cream. You may find yourself reaching for a soda glass instead of a bowl."

The new flavor is available starting May 18 at stores in 23 states where Blue Bell ice cream is sold. It will be available in pint and half-gallon sizes through 2024.

Dr Pepper was created in Waco, Texas, and Blue Bell was started in Brenham, Texas.

"Our Texas heritage is so important to us at Dr Pepper, and we are excited to team up with fellow Texas-born brand, Blue Bell, to create this new delicious treat," John Alvarado, Senior Vice President of Dr Pepper Brand Marketing, said in a news release. "We can’t wait to provide our fans with another refreshing way to enjoy Dr Pepper."