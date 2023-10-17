The holiday season is approaching and stores are preparing to offer discounts and deals, especially for Black Friday weekend.

Best Buy has unveiled its plans for the season, so shoppers can prepare themselves for the holiday rush.

Starting on Oct. 27 to 29, Best Buy Plus and Total members can get exclusive access to some of the best (pun intended) Black Friday deals before they’re available to all shoppers.

On Oct. 30, all shoppers will be able to access Black Friday deals such as TVs, computing, gaming, e-transportation, and more.

The Best Buy Black Friday sale begins on Friday, Nov. 17.

Shoppers can also ensure they're getting the best price with Best Buy’s Holiday Price Match Guarantee. If Best Buy's price for a product goes lower during the holiday season, they'll match it, but certain exclusions apply.

You can also feel safe in your shopping as Best Buy's policy allows most gifts purchased between Oct. 27 and Dec. 30 to be returned through Jan. 13.

For the holiday season, the store will be extending its hours at most Best Buy's starting Nov. 6. The hours will be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday

October is also Best Buy's Member Exclusive Month so My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members get access to special offers and savings events all month. Read more here.