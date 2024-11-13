Black Disciples gang member sentenced to 55 years for 2020 murder

article

A documented member of the Black Disciples, a nationally recognized street gang, has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for murder.

Brodrick Jaamel Sayles, 37, was convicted of murder by a Harris County jury for shooting 28-year-old Demetrius Daniels, as he sat in his car in a parking lot near the intersection of Sam Houston Tollway and Beechnut St in the 9700 block of Beechnut about 10 a.m. Nov. 5, 2020.

Sayles, who is known as "Foolie" in his gang, was seen on surveillance video arriving at the parking lot and then hiding between dumpsters next to the parking lot.

Sayles knew Daniels, and both were known to hang around the parking lot. When Daniels arrived, he backed into a spot near the dumpsters.

28-year-old Demetrius Daniels (Source: Harris County District Attorney)

Sayles left his hiding spot and started shooting at Daniels. Daniels died sitting behind the wheel of his car. Sayles left the scene.

At the time of the shooting, Sayles was free on bond after being arrested for stealing a car, burglarizing a home, possession of a firearm and possession of crack and ecstasy/methamphetamine.

SUGGESTED: 6-year-old locked in clothes dryer at laundromat as punishment, 3 arrested

"This was a brazen ambush in broad daylight by a gang member who thought he could get away with murder," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. "We’re thankful that a Harris County jury was able to see the truth and handed down justice for the victim’s family."

Related article

Since the shooting happened in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, it was almost a year before investigators were able to charge and arrest Sayles.

After the shooting, but before he was charged with the murder, Sayles was arrested and bonded out on three additional felonies: evading arrest, aggravated assault and felon in possession of a firearm.

"He committed the murder in November, and then the next year, in April, he is shooting at a crowd of people in broad daylight at a gas station," prosecutor Lindsey Pearson said. "He has absolutely no regard for human life or any remorse — he knows he killed someone, and he’s out doing the same thing five months later."

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

Assistant District Attorney Brett Batchelor said Sayles essentially stalked Daniels by lying in wait and then ambushing him.

"During the trial, we showed jurors video of the defendant looking directly at the surveillance camera, so it is clear that he is the killer," Batchelor said. "We could track all of his movements, and we know exactly what he was doing for the hour leading up to the shooting."

Sayles must serve at least half of his prison sentence before he will be eligible for parole.