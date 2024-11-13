6-year-old locked in clothes dryer at laundromat as punishment, 3 arrested

article

Three people were arrested after a 6-year-old was locked in a clothes dryer for more than five minutes at the Hi Tek Washateria on Kuykendahl Road in North Houston.

According to constable deputies, the child was in the care of Jaqory Gill, 20, Haven Duncan, 18, Life Ford, 19. The child was upset after losing a bag of chips. As punishment, Haven Duncan put the child inside a dryer and secured the door. Gill and Ford refused to let the child out until he found the lost chips. This lasted about five minutes before bystanders called the authorities and EMS.

When emergency officials arrived, they found the child crying and shaking.

Deputies tried to take the suspects into custody, but Gill ran from the area. While trying to chase after Gill, Ford stepped in front of a deputy and pushed him to block the chase. Duncan was taken into custody at the scene and was found to be in possession of a firearm.

A perimeter was set and Gill was found.

The child was evaluated by EMS and released to a guardian who came to the laundromat. Child Protective Services was called.

All three suspects were arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail.

Duncan was charged with child endangerment and his bond has been set at $10,000.

Gill was charged with evading on foot. His bond was set at $100.

Ford was charged with interfering with the duties of a public servant. Her bond has been set at $100.