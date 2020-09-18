Expand / Collapse search

Big rig falls 30 feet from I-45 in downtown Houston

The driver of a big rig survived after the truck fell 30 feet from I-45 and landed in the parking lot of the Downtown Aquarium.

HOUSTON - A driver was taken to the hospital after a big rig fell about 30 feet from I-45 in downtown Houston.

The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. Friday as the driver was traveling southbound on I-45 near Franklin Street.

Police say another vehicle was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes, and the big rig driver tried to avoid it. According to HPD, the big rig and the other vehicle did crash head-on before the big rig flew off of the freeway.

The big rig landed in the parking lot of the Downtown Aquarium. The driver of the big rig survived the crash and was taken to the hospital.

Police say the other driver was taken to the hospital with a broken leg and will be charged with DWI.

The southbound lanes of  I-45 were closed for several hours after the crash, but traffic reopened around 7 a.m.