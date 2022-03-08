Biden to visit Fort Worth Tuesday as he seeks more health care for veterans

President Joe Biden is set to visit North Texas Tuesday.

Biden and Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough will meet with veterans and caregivers at the Fort Worth VA Clinic.

He is set to arrive in Fort Worth just before 2 p.m., and Rep. Colin Allred tweeted that North Texas members of Congress would also be on Air Force One to take part in the visit.

Afterwards, Biden is expected to speak at the Tarrant County Resource Connection about "expanding access to health care and benefits for veterans affected by exposure to harmful substances, toxins and other environmental hazards," including those from burn pits, plots of land where the military destroyed tires, batteries, medical waste and other materials.

He'll also talk about a new proposed rule that would add certain rare cancers to the list of things that are considered "service connected."

Biden will call on Congress to send him a bill that protects veterans who face health consequences after burn pit exposure. The House last week passed a bill that would provide VA health care to millions of Iraq and Afghanistan veterans who meet that criteria.

Before leaving Washington Tuesday, Biden announced from the White House that he is banning all Russian oil and energy imports into the U.S.

RELATED: President Biden bans Russian oil imports over Ukraine war

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report